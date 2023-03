Hyderabad: High Court of Telangana on Monday declared a public holiday on March 7 at all offices working under the HC on account of ‘Holi’.

Along with the High Court, Telangana State Judicial Academy, Secunderabad, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Hyderabad, High Court, Legal Services Committee, Hyderabad and High Court Mediation and Arbitration Center will observe March 7 as a public holiday in addition to March 8 and September 2 which has been declared as Court Working Saturday.