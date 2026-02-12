Telangana HC asks HYDRAA to remove fencing on land in Narsingi

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, February 11, asked Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to remove fencing from a 1,608 square yard land in Narsingi in 48 hours.



However, the court allowed a board erected by the HYDRAA which claims that the land is government property, to remain in place. Justice NV Shravan Kumar pulled up the agency for fencing the land while the disputed case is being head in a civil court.

Earlier, HYDRAA stated that it had reclaimed 1,608 square yard land in Arunodaya housing society, a HUDA layout in Narsingi due to alleged encroachment. However, the claimants appraoched the High Court stating that the agency had demolished the compound wall of the disputed land.

Back Ground

In yet another land recovery, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 3,000 square yards of land (27,000 square feet) worth Rs 60 crore in Narsingi, Ranga Reddy district.



The action was taken following complaints that the parkland at Aunodaya Housing Society was encroached upon. officials have fenced the area, which will be developed into a park for public use.



Since its inception in 2024, the agency has successfully conducted anti-encroachment drives across Hyderabad. The previous day, 1,200 square yards of a park in Charkapuri Colony, Ameenpur, valued at Rs 7 crore, were reclaimed.



In another major drive, the agency reclaimed 7,000 square yards of land worth Rs 85 crore in various localities of Uppal mandal.

It removed large encroachments in Babanagar Colony, a residential layout developed in 1980 with 183 plots. According to the original layout plan, 3,000 square yards were designated exclusively for a park.