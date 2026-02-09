HYDRAA recovers land worth Rs 60 crore in Narsingi

Hyderabad: In yet another land recovery, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 3,000 square yards of land (27,000 square feet) worth Rs 60 crore in Narsingi, Ranga Reddy district.

The action was taken following complaints that the parkland at Aunodaya Housing Society was encroached upon. officials have fenced the area, which will be developed into a park for public use.

Since its inception in 2024, the agency has successfully conducted anti-encroachment drives across Hyderabad. The previous day, 1,200 square yards of a park in Charkapuri Colony, Ameenpur, valued at Rs 7 crore, were reclaimed.

In another major drive, the agency reclaimed 7,000 square yards of land worth Rs 85 crore in various localities of Uppal mandal.

It removed large encroachments in Babanagar Colony, a residential layout developed in 1980 with 183 plots. According to the original layout plan, 3,000 square yards were designated exclusively for a park.