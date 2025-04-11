Telangana HC asks police department to consider woman’s job plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, April 9, ordered the home department to consider the plea of a woman seeking a job for her daughter in place of her deceased husband.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao heard a petition filed by the wife, Shaheen Sultana and daughter Marium Fathima of deceased assistant sub-inspector Mohammed Younus.

He died in service in 2022, leaving behind his wife, two daughters, and a son. The two daughters are married, and the son lives in Canada.

All family members agreed that Marium Fathima be given the compassionate appointment, and they made an application.

The authorities rejected the application, saying they could not consider it without mentioning the economic status of the applicant and her husband.

The Judge directed Fathima to file a fresh application stating her economic condition and directed authorities to consider her representation.