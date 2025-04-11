Telangana High Court releases TSHC Hall Ticket 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has released the TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 for candidates appearing in the upcoming computer-based and skill tests.

These exams are part of the High Court’s recruitment drive to fill various positions under the Judicial Services and High Court Services categories.

The hall tickets are now available for download on the official website of the Telangana High Court at tshc.gov.in.

Examination schedule

The computer-based tests are scheduled to take place from April 15 to April 20, 2025, while the skill tests will be conducted on April 15, 18, and 19, 2025.

The exams will be held in multiple shifts to accommodate a large number of applicants. Specific exam dates for different posts include:

April 15: Exams for Copyist, Typist, and Examiner will take place in shifts 1, 2, and 3.

April 16: Junior Assistant exams will be conducted in three shifts.

April 18: Exams for Copyist, Typist, and Examiner will again be held in shifts 1, 2, and 3.

April 19: Exams for Computer Operator and System Assistant are expected in shifts 2 and 3.

April 20: Record Assistant and Field Assistant exams will be in shifts 1 and 2, respectively, followed by an exam for the post of Assistant in shift three.

Downloading hall tickets

To download the TSHC Hall Ticket 2025, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Go to tshc.gov.in.

Locate the hall ticket section: Click on the relevant link for your applied post.

Enter login details: Provide your registration number and password or date of birth.

Download and print: Once the admit card appears, download and print it for future reference and exam use.

Important instructions

Candidates must carry their hall ticket along with an original photo identity card to the exam center, as entry will not be allowed without these documents.

The selection process includes computer-based tests followed by skill or typing tests for specific posts. The recruitment aims to fill 1,673 vacancies in both technical and non-technical roles.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official TSHC website at tshc.gov.in.