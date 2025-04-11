Group-1 ST quota hike: HC asks Telangana govt to file counter

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file a counter on the issue of increasing Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations from 6 percent to 10 percent in Group-1 appointments.

This move comes after a petition was filed by P. Shyamsundar Reddy and others challenging the enhanced reservations in education and employment sectors, as implemented by the state government through Government Order (GO) 33 in 2022.

Background

The petitioners argued that only 6 percent reservations should be applied for STs as per the existing norms, and that increasing these reservations would be unfair to other groups.

On the other hand, ST organizations filed interplead petitions to continue the enhanced reservations and requested that their arguments be heard.

Government’s position

The state government maintained that it had decided to provide 10 percent reservations for STs based on a comprehensive family survey.

The court, after hearing the arguments from the petitioners, issued notices to the government to file counterarguments and adjourned the hearing until June 12.

It also clarified that any appointments made would be subject to the final judgment.