From small-town dreams to state ranks: Juveria’s inspiring Group 1 success

Hyderabad: A total of 31,382 candidates who qualified for the Group 1 mains were competing for 563 posts. The competition was intense, as the last time the Group 1 exam was held was in 2011. Thousands had been preparing for over a decade to achieve their lifelong goal. Many even became trainers at civil service academies.

But the success story of Juveria from Miryalguda town in the Nalgonda district stands out! She cleared the Group 1 mains on her first attempt, securing the 162nd rank in the state and 6th rank in multi-zone 2.

Born into the family of a small business owner, Md Mausam Ali, and his wife, Ameena Bi, Juveria secured a GPA of 10 in her Class 10 while studying in local schools. She later gained a state rank in the MPC stream by securing 989 marks in her intermediate education at a local college.

Availing a central government scholarship worth Rs 3 lakh in 2022, she enrolled at Koti Women’s College (now Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University) and went on to win a gold medal upon completion of her course.

Also Read TGSCSC achieves outstanding results in TSPSC Group I exams

When the notification for Group 1 was issued in 2024, she applied and began preparing for 12-14 hours a day without joining any coaching center.

She sourced all her coaching material from Hyderabad and created charts with key information, pasting them on the walls of her dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and other areas where she would sit to study.

“I used to memorise those charts whenever I could. In addition to them, I prepared using YouTube and other open-source material available on the internet,” she was quoted as telling the media about her preparation.

Juveria drew inspiration from her elder sister, Sumaiya Parveen, while preparing for the Group 1 exam. Sumaiya had cleared the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam, secured first rank in the district, and is currently working as a Special Grade Teacher (SGT) at an Urdu medium school in Kodad.

“I didn’t know that I would appear for the Group 1 exam. After completing my degree, I saw the notification and applied. I have now set my goal to crack the UPSC Civil Services exam next. I want to serve the poor by becoming a Collector. My parents played a major role in my success,” she reportedly told the media.