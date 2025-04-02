TGSCSC achieves outstanding results in TSPSC Group-I exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Scheduled Castes Study Circle (TGSCSC) has achieved remarkable success in the recently announced results of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-I General Ranking List of the Main Examination held on March 30, 2025.

In a press release issued by the principal secretary to the Government and president of TGSCSC, SN Sridhar, 68 students from the study circle secured more than 400 marks in the TSPSC Group-I examination. Of these, over 40 students are expected to secure placements in Group-I services, including key posts such as deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, and commercial tax officer.

B Vanaja secured the 38th rank, R Mery Gold scored 56th rank, M Raviteja scored 66th rank, Kishan Patel scored 72nd rank, E Rakesh scored 78th rank, B Sravan scored 84th rank, and D Praveen scored 105th rank.

Additionally, students from the institute secured the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 10th ranks in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, 2nd rank in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, and 10th rank in the BC-D category.

N Sridhar expressed gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for providing timely financial assistance to run coaching programs for unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and PwD communities.