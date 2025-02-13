Telangana HC seeks report on legal status of 103 acres in Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to provide a comprehensive report on the allocation of 103.35 acres of land in Nagaram village, Maheshwaram Mandal, Rangareddy district, to private entities.

The land in question is part of Survey No. 181. The directive was issued on Wednesday, February 12, during a hearing concerning the alleged illegal registration of prohibited lands to private individuals.

The case originated from a petition filed by Mohammed Farooq Ali Khan, who contested the registration of lands listed under prohibited properties.

Initially, a single judge dismissed the petition, suggesting the dispute be resolved in a civil court. However, Khan appealed the decision, leading to the current hearing before a two-judge bench.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the registration of Bhoodan lands—lands donated to the government for redistribution to the landless—is explicitly prohibited under Section 22A of the Registration Act.

The lawyer contended that registration officers had violated these regulations, thus warranting the High Court’s intervention.

The bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Justice Sujoy Pal and Justice Renuka Yarala, has now instructed government counsel K Muralidhar Reddy to submit detailed counter-affidavits.

The court has specifically requested the submission of previous orders that placed the lands in question on the prohibited list.

While the petitioner sought interim orders to prevent further actions concerning the land, the High Court declined to issue any such directives until the government files its counter-affidavits.

The case has been adjourned until the 27th of this month.