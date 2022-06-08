Telangana HC asks state govt for SC/ST Commission status update

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court ordered the state government to inform it within four weeks of its efforts to appoint the Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes.

The Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, would have to appear in person and explain why the panel was not appointed despite the fact that its term had expired over a year ago.

The panel comprised Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Sh-avili, heard a PIL filed by TPCC Choppandandi Assembly seat in-charge Medipally Satyam.

Also Read Telangana HC sentences four cops for contempt

Satyam claimed that citizens seeking the Commission were being denied speedy justice. The petitioner’s counsel, Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, informed the court that the State’s SC/ST Commission was non-functional.

From 2014 to 2017, he stated, there was no commission, and the current Commission’s mandate ended on February 21, 2022.