Telangana HC sentences four cops for contempt

Published: 7th June 2022 7:11 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday sentenced four police officials to four weeks imprisonment in a contempt of court case.

Justice Radha Rani also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the officials.

Joint Commissioner of Police A. R. Srinivas, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudershan, Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy and Sub-Inspector Naresh are the officials sentenced by the court.

The court pronounced the order on a petition filed against them for violating Supreme Court guidelines while dealing with a dispute between a couple and others.

It also directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to take disciplinary action against them.

The court, however, stayed implementation of the sentence for six weeks to enable the officials to go for an appeal against the order.

The contempt of court petition was filed against the officers for completing the investigations and filing the charge sheet even before issuing a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

