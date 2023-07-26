Telangana HC asks TSPSC to postpone group 1 prelims results

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Tuesday ordered the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to postpone the group 1 prelims results till Monday.

This order was issued after many candidates filed a petition in the high court regarding the TSPSC group 1 prelims examination. Their petitions stated that biometric identification was not included in the examination.

Petitioners urged postponement of TSPSC group 1 prelims results

The petitioners argued that TSPSC was planning to declare the Group-1 results soon and requested a stay on the declaration. The AGP informed the court that the Advocate General would present his arguments on Monday.

The court adjourned the further hearing to Monday and orally ordered the commission not to declare the group 1 prelims results until then.

How many students appeared for the exam

For the prelims examination, 380,081 candidates registered, out of which 233,506 appeared for 503 TSPSC group 1 posts, including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioners – Grade – II, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

Once released, the group 1 prelims results will be available on the commission’s official website.