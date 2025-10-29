Telangana HC bars property claim after 12 yr gap, says law time bound

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that individuals who remain silent for over 12 years cannot later claim rights over ancestral property on new grounds.

Justice Alishetty Lakshminarayana clarified that the limitation period begins when property rights are first transferred to others, and any claim must be made within 12 years from that point by approaching a civil court.

Suit pertains to 29 acres of land in Maheshwaram

The case pertained to around 29 acres of land in the Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district. Two private individuals had filed a civil suit seeking ownership rights over the land.

The civil court had allowed their plea, prompting 22nd Century Infra and Projects Limited to challenge that decision before the High Court.

During the hearing, Justice Lakshminarayana noted that land transactions had been taking place since 1967.

Plaintiffs ignored long history of dealings: HC

He observed that the plaintiffs had ignored the long history of dealings and based their claim solely on recent 2020 transactions, which was not permissible.

Stating that such claims were barred by the Law of Limitation, the High Court set aside the civil court’s order.