Property tax services made available on GHMC website

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, October 28, announced that all property tax and trade license-related services that were previously available only at Meeseva centers can now also be accessed through their official website.

The move marks a major step towards digital governance and citizen convenience, allowing citizens to avail these services from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC begins linking property tax data with power bills

Applicants can provide their PTIN/TIN/VLTN and directly upload their sale deed and other required supporting documents, depending on the nature of their request. Once submitted, the applications will be automatically forwarded to the respective GHMC revenue officials for verification and necessary approval.

New services include

Online mutation of property tax

Online mutation of vacant land tax

Blocking property tax identification number (duplicate PTIN, demolished properties, new structure under construction etc.)

Vacant land tax number block (duplicate VLTN, new property constructed etc.)

Trade licence identification number block (trade closed, duplicate trade etc.)

Services that were previously available online include self-assessment of property tax, revision of property tax, assessment exemption (for ex-servicemen), mobile number updation, correction of door number in property tax, correction of owner name in property tax and vacancy remission.

