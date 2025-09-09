Hyderabad: GHMC begins linking property tax data with power bills

Hyderabad: In a bid to increase its revenue from property tax, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here has begun linking Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) with Electricity Service Connections (USCs) of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL). With this, anyone paying residential tax while using it for non-residential purposes will be detected.

Under the project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with M/s Soulpage, a total of 96,938 residential PTINs have been successfully linked to non-residential USCs in the zones under the GHMC said the civic body in a press release..

While carrying out the project, residential PTINs were matched with non-resident USCs to check and verify any wrongdoing by the public. “Additional Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi said that this systematic data linkage will not only strengthen GHMC’s property tax collections, but will also help in curbing revenue leakages and bringing more accountability between property usage and electricity connections,” said a press release from the GHMC.

Zone wise details of the linkage by GHMC

L.B. Nagar: 9,761

Charminar: 26,056

Khairatabad: 22,514

Secunderabad: 22,005

Kukatpally: 7,260

Serilingampalli: 9,342

According to the GHMC, 22,169 records were matched based on door number and name.

Also Read Formula E scam: ACB submits report to Telangana govt after 9 month probe

At a review meeting with IT officials at the GHMC headquarters on Tuesday, additional commissioner (IT & Revenue) Anurag Jayanthi said that this initiative will play a key role in increasing the corporation’s revenue base and will also enhance data transparency and efficiency.

All advertisement applications only online:

Jayanthi at the meeting also said that the GHMC will now accept applications for advertising permits online for increased transparency in the new system. He discussed with officials the decentralization of advertisement permissions in GHMC and based on guidelines of commissioner RV Karnan, officials have been instructed to henceforth accept applications for advertisement permits only online and discontinue the offline process.