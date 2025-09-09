Formula E scam: ACB submits report to Telangana govt after 9 month probe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has submitted a report to the Telangana government regarding the Formula E scam in which Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President (BRS) and former IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has been named the prime accused.

After a nine-month probe, ACB has reportedly established a quid pro quo, saying Rs 44 crore was sent to the BRS through an electoral bond from a sponsorship firm.

It has sought the Governor’s permission to prosecute KTR, former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, former chief engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy, Ace Nxt Gen Pvt’s Kiran Rao, and Formula E Operations (FEO).

KTR has been questioned twice, whereas Arvind Kumar has been interrogated three times in connection with the case.

KTR calls Formula-E ‘bogus case’

Meanwhile, KTR has issued a statement stating that the Formula E case is a ‘bogus case’ and said he is willing to undergo a lie-detector test.

He admitted to directing the release of Rs 46 crore from the government, but said that the funds had been deposited directly into the designated account. “Not a single rupee has been misused. Every rupee is accounted for. Where then is the corruption?” he questioned.

He further went on to say that even if prosecution is proceeded with, or charge-sheets are filed, none of it would stand.

He challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to appear with him on live television and face a lie detector test.

He has accused the government of trying to divert attention from real public issues by raising the Formula E case.

KTR has asserted that BRS will not be distracted and will continue to question the government on people’s issues.

Formula E scam

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on December 19, had filed an FIR against Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KTR, IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy over alleged irregularities in organising the Formula E race in Hyderabad.

The case came to light soon after the Congress party assumed power in Telangana, alleging that the previous BRS government spent Rs 54 crore, including Rs 8 crore in taxes, without the approval of the cabinet.

A memo was issued to Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorisation for this transaction.

On February 11, 2023, the first Formula E race was held at the banks of Hussain Sagar. Following the success of this event, MAUD entered into an agreement with Formula E Operations (FEO) for another race scheduled for February 10, 2024.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) paid Rs 55 crore to FEO as part of this agreement, which was established during the BRS tenure.

However, FEO later announced its withdrawal from hosting the race in January 2024, citing non-compliance with the terms outlined in their agreement. At the time of the agreement, BRS was in power, while Congress was in control when FEO decided to cancel.