Fresh ACB notice to Arvind Kumar in Formula E ‘scam’ case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served new notices to senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, calling him for interrogation in relation to the investigation into irregularities of the Formula E-car race conducted in Hyderabad.

As per officials, Arvind Kumar has been summoned to appear before the ACB at 11:30 am on Thursday, July 3. The summons were made based on statements reportedly given by former minister and working president of BRS KT Rama Rao (KTR) during his questioning in the same case.

Arvind Kumar, who was abroad for almost a month, returned to Hyderabad on June 30. His return again set off a fresh series of notices issued by the ACB, which is making efforts to expand its probe into possible procedural flaws and financial anomalies associated with the organisation of the high-profile electric car racing event.

Sources indicated the ACB wants to cross-check certain allegations and get clarifications from the top official, who was a principal position holder in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department at the time of the incident.

The Formula E race, conducted in early 2023, was internationally acclaimed but has since been tainted with controversy regarding the alleged misuse of public funds and tendering process lapses. The inquiry has so far witnessed several top bureaucrats and political leaders being questioned.