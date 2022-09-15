Telangana HC calls detention of Rohingyas illegal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Thursday stated that it’s “illegal” for the state government to “detain and confine” Rohingyas at Cherlapally prison.

The high court bench, composed of Justices Shameem Akhter and E.V. Venugopal, granted all five writ petitions submitted by the Rohingya residents of Hyderabad’s Hafeez Baba Nagar on Thursday.

Furthermore, the High Court Bench stated in its ruling that Section 3(2)g of the Foreigners Act of 1946 prohibits the state from imprisoning Rohingyas.

Also Read Telangana HC reserves orders on petitions contesting detention of Rohingyas

The Division Bench issued its rulings in a group of five writ petitions brought by Rohingya residents of Roshan Ud Daula, Hafeez Baba Nagar, Hyderabad, who are contesting GO 538, dated 4 October 2021, which confines and detains them in the Cherlapally central jail while criminal cases against them are being processed and tried.

The petitioners told the court that the state lacks the authority to imprison and detain Rohingyas. Section 3(2)(g) of the Foreigners Act of 1946 gives the Central government the authority to issue such an order; the state does not have this authority.