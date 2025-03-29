Telangana HC denies relief to BRS MLA in SC-ST Act case

Sudheer Reddy approached the Telangana High Court with a request to quash the FIR or to stay the proceedings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2025 7:35 am IST
Telangana HC issues notice to govt over Old City Metro alignment
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declined to provide relief to BRS LB Nagar legislator Devireddy Sudheer Reddy regarding an FIR filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hasthinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The police invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in response to a complaint from Naik, who accused Reddy of insulting her modesty by referencing her caste in an inappropriate manner.

Also Read
BRS govt spent Rs 580 crore on ads in other states in 10 yrs: Ponguleti

Sudheer Reddy approached the High Court with a request to quash the FIR or to stay the proceedings.

MS Creative School

However, the court expressed its unwillingness to interfere with the ongoing investigation, thereby allowing the case against him to proceed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2025 7:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button