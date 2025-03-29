Telangana HC denies relief to BRS MLA in SC-ST Act case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declined to provide relief to BRS LB Nagar legislator Devireddy Sudheer Reddy regarding an FIR filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hasthinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik.

The police invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in response to a complaint from Naik, who accused Reddy of insulting her modesty by referencing her caste in an inappropriate manner.

Sudheer Reddy approached the High Court with a request to quash the FIR or to stay the proceedings.

However, the court expressed its unwillingness to interfere with the ongoing investigation, thereby allowing the case against him to proceed.