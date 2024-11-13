Telangana HC denies stay on SUES’s appeal against AICTE decision

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court addressed the writ appeals submitted by the Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society (SUES), which contested the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) decision to deny renewal of permission for its engineering college located on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, declined to stay the single judge’s ruling that upheld AICTE’s actions.

AICTE’s refusal was based on SUES’s inability to provide proof of ownership for the college premises.

The court noted that since the single judge had safeguarded the interests of students already enrolled in the college, SUES lacked sufficient grounds for an urgent interim relief.

The bench remarked, “Come to us whenever you (SUES) are adversely affected over admissions,” while also requesting responses from AICTE and other involved parties regarding the matter.