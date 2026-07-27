Telangana HC directs Chief Secy to remove HYDRAA chief Ranganath

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, July 27, directed the Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjay Jaju to remove HYDRAA Chief AV Ranganath from his post with immediate effect.

Tensions have been simmering between the High Court and Ranganath for quite some time now. The court is examining a petition about a land dispute in Secunderabad’s Lothkunta. The senior officer was asked to tender a written apology through an affidavit by Monday. However, his counsel replied they would soon file a petition instead.

Justice Anil Jukanti said that the HYDRAA chief has become a “law unto himself” and criticised other departments for approaching him instead of taking action themselves. He directed the Commissioner to appear personally before the court and submit an unconditional apology.

Ranganath failed to appear on Monday. The court observed the act as wilful disobedience and directed Jaju to sack the Commissioner.

Also Read HC says HYDRAA has become law unto itself, demands apology

Four days ago, it directed the Indian Army to take the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner into custody and lodge him in an army barracks for repeatedly violating court orders. It expressed that it had lost faith in the state government.