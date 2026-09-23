Telangana HC directs college to return certificates of students

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Jahnavi Degree College at Nallakunta to return the original academic certificates of two students which had allegedly been withheld over unpaid tuition fees.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the orders on September 18 while hearing a petition by two students who wished to participate in the second phase counselling of Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET) 2026.

For this, the candidates were required to submit their original certificates. The counsel for the students argued that withholding the documents would hinder the students from pursuing higher education.

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The court also noted that it had earlier directed the college to return the student’s certificates.

However, the student’s counsel informed the court that the college had failed to comply despite being served with the order. The counsel said that attempts were made on two separate occasions to serve the court’s order to the college, but the management refused to comply.

The counsel for the higher education department informed the court that the Telangana Council of Higher Education had already instructed colleges not to withhold certificates of students eligible for fee reimbursement.