Telangana HC directs govt to appoint new full-time CEO Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Tuesday directed the state government to appoint a new full-time chief executive officer for the wakf board. While dealing with a writ petition filed by Ibrahim Shareef, Naib Qazi Justice M Sudheer Kumar directed the state government to appoint a full-time CEO for the wakf board forthwith.

The petitioner in the writ petition pleaded to the court that despite the passing of a resolution on October 20 by the wakf board seeking the removal of Shahnawaz Qasim from the CEO post, the officer remains to continue on the post. He also contended that the continuation of the present CEO despite the resolution is arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional and that the CEO shall not interfere with the functioning of the in-charge CEO.

Also Read TRS MLAs poaching case: Accused knock on SC doors

Ibrahim Shareef, in his petition, pleaded to the court that as per section 23 of the wakf act, Shahnawaz Qasim, an IPS rank officer holding the DIG rank is not qualified to be appointed as CEO wakf board and there are several Muslim officers of deputy secretary rank serving in the state Government may be appointed as a full-time CEO.

After hearing the arguments of senior counsel Muqeet Qureshi, the High Court directed the government to appoint a full-time CEO forthwith and report compliance on November 4. However, the court refused to adjourn the case nor allowed the wakf counsel to get fresh instructions from the government.

On October 20, the state wakf board passed a resolution seeking the removal of the CEO and requested the government to appoint a full-time CEO. Despite the resolution, the IPS officer was continuing on the same post resulting in the filing of a writ petition by Naib Qazi.