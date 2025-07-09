Telangana HC directs govt to explain setting up Navodaya schools in every district

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, July 8, directed the central government to provide a detailed explanation regarding the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in the state.

The court was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader B Vinod Kumar, who requested the court to issue orders mandating the establishment of at least one Navodaya school in every district.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Yara Renuka heard the arguments in the case. After considering the submissions, the bench issued notices to both the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the state government, seeking their responses. The court then adjourned the hearing for one week.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are central government schools managed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti under the Ministry of Education, with the policy aim of establishing one such school in every district to provide quality education, especially in rural areas. The PIL seeks to ensure the implementation of this policy across all districts in the state.