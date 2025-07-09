Telangana HC directs govt to explain setting up Navodaya schools in every district

BRS leader’s PIL prompts HC to seek detailed explanation on establishing Navodaya schools in every district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th July 2025 10:10 am IST
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, July 8, directed the central government to provide a detailed explanation regarding the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in the state.

The court was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader B Vinod Kumar, who requested the court to issue orders mandating the establishment of at least one Navodaya school in every district.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Yara Renuka heard the arguments in the case. After considering the submissions, the bench issued notices to both the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the state government, seeking their responses. The court then adjourned the hearing for one week.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are central government schools managed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti under the Ministry of Education, with the policy aim of establishing one such school in every district to provide quality education, especially in rural areas. The PIL seeks to ensure the implementation of this policy across all districts in the state.

