Telangana: HC directs SCR to pay overtime allowance to AC mechanics

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has clearly stated to Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Central Railway, and other officials to “compliance with this court’s order that the AC Coach Mechanics (ACCMs) and AC Coach Attendants (ACCAs) are eligible to get payment of overtime allowance (OTA) for the halt period at outstations” within four weeks of the date of the order, failing which they must appear in person before this court on the next date of hearing and explain themselves on August 26.

The order was issued by a division bench of the court in a contempt case filed by KRK Rao, AC mechanic, South Central Railway, and 105 others. The directive was also given to Abhay Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, and M Prasad Rao, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Sanchalan Bhavan, Secunderabad.

The petitioners’ demand was for payment of OTA for outstation standstill periods which was denied by the Divisional Railway Manager of the Secundrabad Division. They filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at the Hyderabad Bench.

In response, the Union of India, represented by the General Manager (P), South Central Railway, Secunderabad, filed a writ petition.

The applicants before the Court relied on an Apex Court ruling as well as a High Court of Chhattisgarh order allowing comparable claims. Following the Apex Court’s decisions in “Amrit Lal Berry vs CCE” and “Inder Pal Yadav vs Union of India,” the High Court directed the Railway Authorities to prolong the profit to similarly situated employees in order to avoid multiple cities of litigation.