Telangana HC dismisses BJP MP Eatala’s plea to quash FIR

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday, April 30, rejected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender’s plea to quash an FIR against him.

In January 2025, an FIR was registered against the Malkajgiri MP by the Pocharam IT corridor police. Justice K Lakshman rejected the plea, stating that the case is still under investigation.

Justice Lakshman said that the court cannot conduct a mini-trial at this stage and declined to interfere in the proceedings. He further directed police to carry out the investigation strictly in accordance with the law.

The FIR was registered after Rajender slapped a realtor, accusing him of encroaching on land meant for the poor on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred when the MP was visiting the disputed land, where the victim was on duty as a security guard.