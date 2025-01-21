Video: BJP MP Eatala Rajender slaps Medchal real estate agent

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday, January 21, slapped a real estate agent for allegedly grabbing land in Medchal.

A video of the Malkajgiri MP slapping the man has gone viral on social media. The video shows him approaching the real estate agent and slapping him. Eatala’s supporters and the local residents follow suit.

The incident occurred at Ekashila Nagar under Pocharam Municipality, BJP leader and MP Eatala Rajendar physically confronted a real estate broker during a heated argument. The incident unfolded as Eatala expressed his anger alleging exploitation of the poor by brokers in the region. During a meeting with locals, Eatala lost his temper with a broker accused of harassing poor landowners.

It is not clear as to why the BJP MP slapped the real estate agent.