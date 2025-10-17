Telangana HC dismisses BRS plea on ‘voter fraud’ in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and party candidate Maganti Sunitha that alleged widespread irregularities in the voter list for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The court observed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was already examining the objections in accordance with the law, and hence, no specific judicial intervention was necessary.

The petitioners had sought a judicial directive to investigate their complaints submitted to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer on October 13 and 14, which alleged electoral malpractices and called for safeguarding the electoral process.

Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the petitioners, pointed out that about 1,942 duplicate votes and over 12,000 bogus or unrelated votes were found in the constituency’s voter list.

Despite lodging complaints, he said the Election Commission had yet to act effectively.

EC’s arguments

In response, the Election Commission’s advocate, Desai Avinash Reddy, explained that updating the electoral rolls is an ongoing process—throughout the year, additions, deletions, and amendments are made.

The final voter list had been published in July without objections, but the Commission is currently reviewing the recent complaints and has requested a report from the District Election Officer.

The court noted that the Commission was actively processing these representations and rejected the petition as premature since electoral roll revision continues until the nomination filing deadline.

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled for November 11, with the nomination last date set for October 21.