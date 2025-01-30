Telangana HC dismisses EWS quota appeal over missing certificate 

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ appeal filed by T. Thirupathi, ruling that eligibility for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category is determined only when a valid Income and Asset (I&A) certificate for the relevant financial year is submitted.

Thirupathi failed to provide the required certificate for 2021–22, leading to the rejection of his appeal.

The appeal sought to modify an earlier order from November 19, 2024, in which a single judge ruled that any selection for the Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II post under Notification No. 25 of 2022 by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would depend on the final outcome of the writ petition.

TSPSC had issued a recruitment notification on December 23, 2022, for positions in the Tribal Welfare Department. Thirupathi applied on January 26, 2023, and after scrutiny, was allowed to appear for the written exam on June 28, 2024, where he scored 193.19 marks.

As per GO Ms. No. 65, dated May 19, 2021, a 10% EWS reservation was available, but candidates were required to submit a valid I&A certificate from a competent authority. Since Thirupathi failed to provide the required certificate, the court ruled against his appeal.