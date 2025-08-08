Telangana HC exempts CM Revanth Reddy from 2016 case appearance

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued an order granting Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy an exemption from appearing in a 2016 criminal case registered by the Osmania University Police.

The court also issued notices to the police and the complainant, directing them to file counter-affidavits related to the case.

Case filed by Osmania University police

The case was filed against Revanth Reddy, who was an MP at the time, for participating in a public meeting held at Osmania University in June 2016 without police permission.

Revanth Reddy had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the case.

During the hearing before Justice K Laxman, public prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao stated that they would file a counter-affidavit.

The court adjourned the hearing to September 1.

The High Court also granted an exemption from appearance to Revanth Reddy in the lower court proceedings, stating that he must attend only if explicitly ordered by the court.