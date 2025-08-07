No need to put KCR in jail, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that there was no need for him to put former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in jail, as the latter was also confined to his farmhouse in Erravalli, which he equated with Cherlapalli Central Prison.

He reportedly made this statement during a chit-chat with the media in New Delhi on Thursday, August 7, when asked whether KCR would be sent to jail.

Revanth Reddy said that just like in jail, where the prisoners are monitored by the police, even in KCR’s farmhouse, police supervision will be there, and like in jail, where visitors come to meet the prisoners, political leaders go to the farmhouse to visit him once in a while.

Noting that defeating KCR was his biggest punishment, Revanth Reddy said that he was not going to play politics of hatred.

“Even if we cover ourselves with a blanket and sleep, the people will bring us to power,” he expressed.

He also predicted that the by-election to the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency could be held along with the Assembly elections in Bihar.

On Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders already claiming moral victory because of the Assembly seat falling vacant due to BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath’s demise, Revanth Reddy said that BRS leaders talking about moral victory would drive morality to suicide.