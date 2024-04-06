Telangana: Revanth warns KCR of ‘Cherlapally jail’, targets PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy warned BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and also termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘cheater’ at the Congress party’s ‘Jana Jathara Sabha’ held at Tukkuguda on Saturday, April 6.

“I am not like Jana Reddy, I am Revanth Reddy. I will send you to Cherlapally jail. I will construct 2BHK in Cherlapally jail for you, your son, daughter and son-in-law Congress karyakartas will leave you naked,” he said, in a strong reaction to the former chief minister’s remarks during his recent trips to meet distressed farmers.

Revanth stated that KCR looted the state for 10 years and took it back 100 years with his destruction.

“We were patient because your hip was fractured and your daughter (Kavitha) went to jail. But if you say whatever you want, we won’t be calm. KCR.. you ask for votes where you built 2BHK houses and we will do the same at places where we built Indiramma houses. You won’t even get deposits,” he added.

Revanth targets PM Modi

Along with KCR, Revanth targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarking that NaMo means “Nammithe Mosam” (deceives if you believe).

He gave a call to party cadres in Telangana to defeat the BJP at the centre just like how they defeated the BRS in the state.

“Vibrant Telangana is dominating the Gujarat model. PM Modi had promised 2 crore jobs per year. But in the last 10 years, he could only deliver on 7 lakh jobs instead of the promised 20 crore jobs. Farmers in Delhi fought against the black farm laws for 17 months. 750 of them lost their lives in the process. Modi didn’t even visit the bereaving families,” he said.