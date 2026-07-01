Telangana HC extends stay in fee reimbursement, GO 9 dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, June 30, extended its interim orders staying the implementation of four provisions of Government Order (GO) 9, recently issued by the state government, with guidelines relating to engineering college fees.

The court granted interim relief last week by temporarily suspending the implementation of the four clauses. During Tuesday’s hearing, the state government sought additional time to file its counter-affidavits and furnish copies to the petitioners, requesting time until July 6.

Accepting the request, the High Court adjourned the matter to July 6 and ordered that the interim stay on the four provisions of GO 9 would continue until then. The court also directed the petitioners to file their replies, if any, to the government’s counters before the next hearing.

Several engineering colleges had approached the court challenging the government orders governing fee collection for the current academic year and alleging that the government had failed to clear long-pending fee reimbursement dues.

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Justice Juvvadi Sridevi heard the batch of petitions on Tuesday. Appearing for the state, Special Government Pleader S Rahul Reddy sought additional time to file the counters and provide copies to the petitioners.

Counsel representing the petitioning colleges argued that if more time was being granted to the government, the court should also extend the interim orders issued earlier.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Sridevi adjourned the hearing in all the petitions to July 6 while extending the interim orders until then.