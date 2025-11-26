Telangana HC flags liquor shop rise, seeks replies on Nagaram colony outlet plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Prohibition and Excise department and the Nagaram Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to file counter-affidavits in response to a writ petition challenging the setting up of a liquor outlet in a residential locality.

The petition was filed by the Sri Satyanarayana Colony Welfare Association, which opposed the establishment of a wine shop in Satyanarayana Colony, Nagaram. The court also issued notices to the private individuals who were granted licences to operate the outlet and are allegedly erecting temporary structures on open plots in the area.

Petitioner’s arguments

The petitioner alleged that municipal authorities failed to act on complaints regarding unauthorised constructions and sought cancellation of the liquor licence issued to one S Pavan Reddy. They contended that the colony is predominantly residential and that the licence holders had not identified a suitable site as per the rules.

Judge’s remarks

During the hearing, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy voiced concern over the mushrooming of liquor shops and restaurants, remarking that if the trend continued, Telangana might even “need a new name.” Referring to an earlier case involving the relocation of a wine shop in Nanakramguda, the judge noted that the outlet there stood opposite a gated community of nearly 1,000 apartments, affecting residents, including women and children.

Judge stresses on regulation

Justice Reddy suggested issuing interim directions to regulate the visibility of wine shop displays, emphasising that such visuals should not face main roads until the government formulates a clear policy on the matter. The court adjourned the hearing for further proceedings.