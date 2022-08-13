Telangana HC gets 6 new judges, strength increases from 28 to 34

Hyderabad: A total of six advocates have been appointed as Telangana high court judges after president Droupadi Murmu signed their appointment on Friday.

Out of these six advocates, four have been appointed as judges and two have been appointed as additional judges.

The four advocates are EV Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, and Kaja Sarath. and the other two are J Srinivas Rao and N Rajeswar Rao.

Also Read Judge appointed to Telangana High Court

The number of judges in the Telangana High Court has increased from 28 to 34. The High Court has a sanctioned strength of 42 judges.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 25, 2022. As of August 1, 2022, the Telangana High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 42 judges, is functioning with 28 judges with a vacancy position of 15.