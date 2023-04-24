Telangana: HC gives go-ahead to RTC employee union elections

The employees union also demanded a revision of the pay scale of the employees and bring it on par with the salaries of the State government employees.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 24th April 2023 10:22 pm IST
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday gave orders to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management to conduct elections to the employees’ union.

The TSRTC employees on April 10 approached the HC in regards to the union elections that had not been conducted since 2018.

“After sending numerous letters to the government, labour commission, and RTC management and not receiving any response from them, we had to approach the court in this matter,” stated a press release by the employee union leaders S Babu and K Rajireddy.

“We informed the court that there had been elections to the employees union in RTC since 1977 for every two years. It has been 5 years since the last elections. Even though the Returning Officer had been appointed, not conducting elections for so long is illegal,” it stated.

The employees union demanded that the government and the RTC management conduct the elections following the court orders without any delays.

