Telangana HC goes on Dasara vacation from Sep 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will be closed from September 29 to October 7 in observance of Dasara. During the break, the High Court will be hearing cases presided over by Justices Kunuru Lakshman and Chillakur Sumalatha.

The filing deadline is September 30, and the hearing will be held on October 6. The judges will begin single bench proceedings after completing division bench work. The subjects will be distributed by the senior judge. If the bail is rejected by the magistrate, sessions judges or extra sessions judges, as they see appropriate, the vacation judges will convene the court to examine cases related to Habeas Corpus, anticipatory bail, and bail petitions.

Any further urgent case that cannot wait until the end of vacation, such as an eviction, repossession, demolition, etc., may be heard if it has been specially approved by the senior vacation judge. The senior judge seated on the division bench will receive any lunch motions and urgent mentions pertaining to the division bench.

A single judge would hear all lunch motions and urgent mentions pertaining to a single bench. Except with the senior vacation judge’s approval, routine topics will not be discussed on vacation. No ongoing case may be taken on vacation unless there is an explicit order to post it.

The Registrar General has issued a notification stating that no policy and administrative concerns shall be discussed while employees are on vacation.