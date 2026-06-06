Telangana HC grants 2 month interim bail to Gade Innaiah in NIA case

The court cited medical grounds and lack of physiotherapy facilities in prison while granting interim bail from June 5 to August 4.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th June 2026 9:18 am IST
A man speaking into a microphone at a public event with a colourful banner in the background.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted two months of interim bail to Gade Innaiah, who was arrested in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing medical grounds.

Innayya approached the High Court seeking interim bail after undergoing surgery in April. In his petition, he requested permission to stay at his daughter’s residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, to undergo physiotherapy and continue post-operative treatment.

A division bench comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy heard the matter and noted the lack of physiotherapy facilities in prison. Taking his medical condition into consideration, the court granted interim bail from June 5 to August 4, subject to strict conditions.

Subhan Bakery

The court directed that Innayya remain at his daughter’s residence in Kukatpally during the bail period. It also permitted only his daughter, son-in-law, and three sisters to stay with or visit him during this time.

Two police personnel near Innaiah’s residence throughout interim bail period

To monitor his movements, the court instructed the investigating officer to deploy two police personnel near the residence throughout the interim bail period.

Following the court’s orders, prison authorities at Chanchalguda Central Jail released Innayya on Friday.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th June 2026 9:18 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button