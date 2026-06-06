Telangana HC grants 2 month interim bail to Gade Innaiah in NIA case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted two months of interim bail to Gade Innaiah, who was arrested in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing medical grounds.

Innayya approached the High Court seeking interim bail after undergoing surgery in April. In his petition, he requested permission to stay at his daughter’s residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, to undergo physiotherapy and continue post-operative treatment.

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A division bench comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy heard the matter and noted the lack of physiotherapy facilities in prison. Taking his medical condition into consideration, the court granted interim bail from June 5 to August 4, subject to strict conditions.

The court directed that Innayya remain at his daughter’s residence in Kukatpally during the bail period. It also permitted only his daughter, son-in-law, and three sisters to stay with or visit him during this time.

Two police personnel near Innaiah’s residence throughout interim bail period

To monitor his movements, the court instructed the investigating officer to deploy two police personnel near the residence throughout the interim bail period.

Following the court’s orders, prison authorities at Chanchalguda Central Jail released Innayya on Friday.