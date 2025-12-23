Maoist propaganda case: Gade Innaiah produced before Nampally NIA court

Hyderabad: Former People’s War (PW) leader and Bharat Bachao national general secretary Gade Innaiah, aged 65, was produced before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Hyderabad on Monday, December 22, in connection with a case alleging that he delivered speeches threatening India’s sovereignty and promoting the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Innaiah was arrested by the NIA on Sunday from Jafferabad in Warangal district, Telangana. In its remand diary, the agency stated that the case stems from a condolence meeting held on October 18 in Warangal for Ramachandra Reddy alias Vikalp, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist), who was killed in an alleged encounter with security forces.

According to the NIA, Innaiah described Vikalp’s killing as a “fake encounter” during the meeting and alleged that he was “tortured and then shot dead” by security forces.

Also Read 2 top Maoists with total bounty of Rs 80L in Chhattisgarh gunned down

Remarks undermine nation’s unity, integrity: NIA

The agency claims that these remarks were aimed at inciting public support for the banned Maoist party and undermining the unity and integrity of the country.

The probe was initiated following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency has also alleged that Innaiah provided financial and other support to the Maoist organisation and maintained links with several accused persons in other Maoist-related cases registered by the NIA.

Civil rights group criticises arrest

Meanwhile, the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) condemned the arrest, calling it “unconstitutional and against the spirit of the Constitution.”

Addressing a press conference at Haidar Guda in Hyderabad, CLC state president Professor G Laxman alleged that the authorities were systematically targeting leaders of people’s organisations by branding them as “urban Naxals.”

He, along with CLC state general secretary N Narayana Rao and committee members Hanumantharao and Balakrishna, accused the government of misusing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to suppress dissent.

The CLC demanded Innaiah’s immediate release and sought an independent inquiry into the killing of Vikalp.