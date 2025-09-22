2 top Maoists with total bounty of Rs 80L in Chhattisgarh gunned down

Narayanpur: Two top Maoist leaders carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh each in Chhattisgarh were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the state’s Narayanpur district on Monday, police officials said.

The two have been identified Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (63) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (67), both Central Committee members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists), they said.

The gun battle broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmaad, adjoining Maharashtra, when security forces were out on a search operation based on inputs about the movement of senior cadres in the region, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said.

Intermittent exchange of fire continued for several hours before the bodies of two male cadres were recovered from the spot, he said.

From the encounter site, forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, one INSAS rifle, one BGL (barrel grenade launcher), a huge cache of explosives, Maoist literature, and other daily-use materials, he said.

Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy were natives of Karimnagar in Telangana active in ‘Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee’ of the outlawed movement (which handles Maoist activities in Bastar region) for over three decades, he said.

They masterminded several violent incidents in Bastar, which claimed the lives of security personnel and civilians, the SP said.

“Raju Dada was also known by aliases Gudsa Usendi, Vijay, Vikalp, while Kosa Dada was also known as Gopanna and Buchanna. They were carrying rewards of Rs 40 lakh each on their heads in Chhattisgarh. Details regarding criminal records and rewards announced by other states and agencies are being collected,” he added.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said decisive operations against the banned Maoist outfit have delivered a major setback to the outfit.

Despite difficult terrain and adverse weather, police and security forces in Bastar remain steadfast in their commitment, working in line with the vision of the Union and Chhattisgarh governments as well as the aspirations of the people of Bastar, he said.

He asked the ultras to shun violence, return to the mainstream, and avail the benefits of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

With the latest action, 249 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 220 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division. Two other Maoists were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

On September 11, ten Maoists, including a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state’s Gariaband district.