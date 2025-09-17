Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The gun battle broke out around 3 pm in the forest of the district’s south-west region when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a police official here said.

So far, the bodies of two Maoists along with one .303 rifle, one Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), explosive material and other related items were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway and more details will be shared once it is over, he added.

With the latest action, 246 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 217 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while 27 others gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division. Two other Maoists were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

On September 11, ten Maoists, including a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state’s Gariaband district, police said.