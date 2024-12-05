Telangana HC grants 3 weeks for govt to decide on land to BRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, December 4, granted three weeks to the Telangana government to decide on the allotment of government land to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The case pertaining to two controversial government orders including, GO number 167 issued on August 16, 2018 and GO 47 issued on May 11, 2022 was heard by a two-judge bench led by Telangana chief justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao.

The GO 167 allowed government land to be allotted at a nominal rate of Rs 100 per square yard. The second, GO number 47, issued on May 11, 2022, granted 4935 square yards of government land at NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, to the BRS for constructing its district office.

The petitioner challenged that it would amount to discrimination. The case was adjourned by three weeks.