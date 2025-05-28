Telangana HC grants conditional bail to accused in drug case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to an accused arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a forensic report that confirmed the seized substance was ephedrine—not mephedrone as initially alleged by police.

Ephedrine is not classified as a scheduled material under the NDPS Act, which played a crucial role in the court’s decision.

The bail order was issued while hearing a petition filed by the accused, who was arrested in November 2024 in a case registered at Bibinagar police station under the Rachakonda commissionerate.

The case involved the seizure of drugs valued at over Rs 20 crore from a clandestine manufacturing unit in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The petitioner argued that he was falsely implicated and that the police had incorrectly identified the seized material as mephedrone in the FIR.

He informed the court that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed the substance was ephedrine, not mephedrone.

The petitioner also pointed out that two other accused in the case were already out on bail and assured the court of his willingness to cooperate with the investigation and comply with any conditions imposed.

The additional public prosecutor opposed the bail, arguing that despite the forensic findings, the investigation was ongoing and bail should not be granted at this stage.

After considering arguments from both sides, Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda directed the accused to submit two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

The court also ordered the petitioner to appear before Bibinagar police between 11 am and 2 pm on the first and third Sunday of every month for eight weeks or until the chargesheet is filed, and thereafter as required by police