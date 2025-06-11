Telangana HC grants conditional bail to two in Nallakunta drugs case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to a software developer employed at a multinational corporation and his architect friend, both of whom were arrested in connection with a drugs case reported in Nallakunta, Hyderabad in April.

The two petitioners maintained that they were falsely implicated, emphasising that no contraband was recovered from their possession and that their arrest was based solely on the confessions of other accused individuals.

Arguments presented in court

Counsel for the petitioners highlighted that, among the 34 accused in the case, drugs were seized only from two individuals.

The names of the software developer and architect surfaced exclusively through another accused’s confession. The only items seized from the petitioners were their mobile phones, and there was no evidence presented of drug peddling or any prior criminal records against them.

The defence also pointed out several procedural lapses by the police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the seizure process.

The additional public prosecutor, however, argued that the seized drugs were of commercial quantity and, given that the investigation was still ongoing, opposed the grant of bail.

Court’s observations and bail conditions

After hearing both sides, the High Court noted that the petitioners had no criminal history and that statements from 15 witnesses had already been recorded.

Taking these factors into account, the court granted bail, directing the accused to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

As part of their bail conditions, the petitioners must appear before the police every Saturday for eight weeks and are required to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.