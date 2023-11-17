Telangana HC relief for BSP state prez in attempt to murder case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, November 16 ordered the Kagaznagar police not to arrest Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) state unit president and retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar.

Justice K Surender of the Telangana HC issued a directive after hearing a criminal case of attempt to murder and dacoity against Praveen Kumar.

Praveen along with his son was booked after a clash between supporters of BSP and the BRS during the election campaign on November 12 in Kagaznagar.

However, Praveen Kumar had filed a criminal petition before the court, urging the quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the clash. Additionally, he sought a stay on all further proceedings in the case.

In his petition, Praveen said the police demonstrated bias Bharat Rashtra Samithi and appeared to be aligning with the interests of the BRS leaders. He argued that the FIR against him was registered without any substantial evidence and in the absence of any weapons found at the crime scene.

The charges brought against him, including attempts to murder, dacoity, and other criminal offences, were vehemently contested as lacking merit. The court acknowledged the plea and directed the police to avoid taking any coercive measures, including the arrest of the BSP state president.

Praveen Kumar is contesting the November 30 elections from Sirpur constituency. After taking voluntary retirement in 2021 to enter politics, he joined the BSP and became its Telangana unit president.

Clash between BRS and BSP

A clash between the supporters of BRS and the BSP triggered tension in Kagaznagar on Sunday, November 12, night.

Trouble began when an election meeting, which was being addressed by Kumar, was allegedly disrupted by the supporters of the ruling party.

The BSP leaders had then alleged that a BRS campaign vehicle playing songs with loud sounds arrived at the place where they were holding a public meeting. This led to a clash between both groups. The police had to intervene to disperse the clashing groups.

Demanding action against those involved, Kumar led a sit-in protest in front of Kagaznagar police station. He blamed BRS MLA Koneru Konappa for the incident.