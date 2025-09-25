Telangana HC grants relief to IAS officer Smita Sabharwal in Kaleshwaram case

Hyderabad: In a relief to IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, the Telangana High Court on Thursday, September 25 asked the state government not to take any action against her based on the Ghose Commission report into the Kaleshwaram project.

The Telangana High Court has adjourned the next hearing to October 7.

The High Court’s order comes a day after Sabharwal filed a petition to quash the findings of the Ghose Commission’s report.

In her petition, Sabharwal argued that the Commission made serious adverse remarks against her without adhering to the mandatory procedural safeguards under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, which require prior notice and an opportunity to be heard.

Sabharwal stated that she was not involved in decision-making related to the construction of the project’s barrages and played no role in granting approvals.

Commission report’s finding

Contrary to Sabharwal’s petition, the commission’s report asserted that she had a significant role, referencing her site visits, field inspections, feedback to then chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), and participation in granting administrative permissions.

The commission further recommended action against her for allegedly violating business rules by not presenting crucial files before the cabinet.

Describing these conclusions as arbitrary, prejudicial, and violative of natural justice, Sabharwal requested the Court to strike down the portions of the report concerning her.

Interim protection to KCR, Harish Rao

Earlier, the High Court had granted interim protection to KCR, former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, and former Chief Secretary SK Joshi, preventing the government from taking any action against them based on the same report.

Sabharwal has sought similar interim relief, urging that no coercive measures be initiated against her until her petition is disposed off.