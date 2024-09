Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, September 23, issued an interim order halting HYDRA demolitions around the Durgam Cheruvu lake. The petitions were filed by residents of Amar Society.

This comes as HYDRA continues demolitions in Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and encroachments on government land across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)