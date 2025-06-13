‘Secure GHMC permit’: HC halts construction at Jubilee Hills Club

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, June 12, ordered the Jubilee Hills International Centre, widely known as Jubilee Hills Club, to immediately halt all ongoing construction activities at its premises until it secures the necessary building permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued this interim directive while hearing a petition filed by P Venugopal and N Srinivas, residents of Jubilee Hills, who challenged the inaction of GHMC despite being informed about unauthorised construction on the club’s property at survey no. 403/1, Road No.14, Jubilee Hills.

Representing the petitioners, senior counsel V Ravi Kiran Rao argued that the club was constructing a large banquet hall without obtaining the required GHMC permissions or a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

He further alleged that the club management had ignored notices from GHMC officials and that authorities were not addressing the issue with adequate seriousness.

GHMC counsel Midde Arun Kumar informed the court that the corporation had served a show cause notice to the club, which went unanswered.

Subsequently, the deputy commissioner issued a speaking order instructing the club to demolish the unauthorised structure voluntarily or face enforcement action. Kumar added that the club has since applied for building permission, and officials are currently reviewing the application.