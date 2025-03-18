Telangana HC halts tahsildar’s salary over unpaid ex gratia payments

The court expressed strong disapproval of the tahsildar's inaction, stating that he appeared to be deliberately obstructing the payment of the Rs 6 lakh ex gratia announced by the government.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th March 2025 8:31 am IST
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Hanamkonda collector to withhold the salary and perks of the Atmakur tahsildar due to a failure to disburse ex gratia payments.

This directive was issued in response to a contempt petition filed by Lakkarusu Lakshmi, whose husband Mogili tragically died by suicide in 2014 after suffering significant financial losses.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy emphasized that such behaviour seemed intended to trouble the petitioner further.

