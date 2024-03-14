Telangana HC issues guidelines for conservation as water woes deepen

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, March 14, issued a series of instructions for the conservation and regulation of water in the state.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issued the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by a journalist in 2005 over scarcity of drinking water in Telangana.

Considering the petition had been on hold since 2005, it was conceived that the matter was now unnecessary. However, the court noted that the issue of water conservation cannot become infructuous.

The Principal secretary to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department was therefore directed to recognise all structures which do not possess a rainwater harvesting structure (RWHS) and implement the same.

The bench directed the principal Secretary, panchayat raj, and Rural Development to set up RWHS in all urban local bodies.

“The State Government shall ensure implementation of G.O.Ms.No.49, dated 31.03.2023. The State Government, in addition, shall examine the necessity of water recycling plants even for smaller structures as well and take requisite action,” the Bench directed.

The Bench mandated that the government put GO MS No. 49 of 2023 into effect and look into whether installing water recycling plants is necessary, especially for smaller buildings. The relevant officials are required to make sure that a notification is sent out following Section 11 of the Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act-2002.

The Bench requested that the Ground Water department carry out a one-time investigation to determine if the State’s current bore wells adhere to the requirements of the aforementioned Act. According to the Bench, the government ought to investigate whether or whether third- through fifth-grade pupils in schools should be taught about the preservation, distribution, and reuse of water, and sixth-grade students should be given more advanced information on the subject.

The Bench requested that the government provide a precise schedule for the watchdog committee’s formation, as recommended by amicus curiae D. Prakash Reddy. The Bench expressed its expectation that the government will review water levels and implement suitable limitations on the use of drinking water for gardening, if necessary.

The next hearing on the subject is scheduled for March 26.